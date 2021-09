ATIKOKAN – Missing – Rainy River OPP seek public assistance in locating 16-year-old Kendall AHMO.

Kendall last seen at 9 pm on September 4 near Hematite Avenue in Atikokan.

AHMO is an Indigenous female. She was wearing a black AC/DC t-shirt and black leggings. She did not have shoes on when last seen.

Kendall is 5’8″ tall and weights about 268 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts. please call 1-888-310-1122.