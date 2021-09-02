Thunder Bay – NEWS – An apparent squatter’s camp under the cover of a former service station on the County Fair Plaza property has brought attention from Thunder Bay City Council and Administration.

The level of homelessness in Thunder Bay has been an issue in this community for many years.

The City of Thunder Bay states the corporation has been working with community partners to address homelessness that exist within the community. Solution-focused efforts span the entire city, however, in recent days a derelict private property by Country Fair plaza has been the focus of attention.

A number of individuals have sought shelter at this site which has created health and safety concerns given the disrepair of the facility and the lack of suitable sanitary facilities.

“We are aware of the challenges of poverty and homelessness across the city and the impact this has on the broader community as well,” says Mayor Bill Mauro. “We are coming together with our community partners to try and address these issues. Often situations can be very complex, involving private property, public health concerns, the personal struggles of individuals, and concerns of the general public. Discussions have been ongoing and a meeting will be held next week with Councillor Aiello, myself and community partners to explore protocols to resolve these situations while connecting those who need assistance to social services such as housing and sheltering services.”

The City of Thunder Bay states that it is currently working with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board, local social service providers, and Thunder Bay Police Services to provide a solution at this location.

Discussions with the property owner will be followed by actions in the coming weeks to resolve the public health situation with a focus on providing alternative options for the impacted individuals. As this situation is resolved it will assist in the development of a model that can be used in the future to provide assistance and address similar occurrences.