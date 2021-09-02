Incidents are alleged to have happened between 1993 and 1995

WINNIPEG – NEWS – In June 2021, members of the Winnipeg Police Service’s Sex Crimes Unit were contacted by two survivors of previous sexual assaults.

The assaults were reported to have occurred between 1993-1995 while they were players in the Assiniboine Park Hockey Association. The two victims were 13-years-old at the time of the alleged incidents, and they told Winnipeg Police they had had been sexually assaulted by an adult male who coached their team.

The survivors told police that they were were separately invited to the suspect’s residence where he lived at the time, where they were provided money and alcohol and subsequently sexually assaulted. They further reported that the incidents had been photographed and videotaped at the time.

On September 1, 2021, the Sex Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the first 100 block of Lake Park Drive, where an adult male was taken into custody.

Robert aka “Bob” Donald Joseph DAWSON, 57, of Winnipeg, was charged with the following offences:

– Sexual Interference x 2

– Sexual Exploitation x 2

– Sexual Assault x 2

– Forcible Confinement x 2

– Possession of Child Pornography

– Makes, Prints, Publishes or Possession for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography x 2

Dawson is a lawyer in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police are continuing their investigation and did not in a press conference today rule out that more charges could be pending.

The accused as in all charges is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Sex Crimes Unit. Anyone with information or who wishes to speak to investigators is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).