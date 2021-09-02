Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – A much calmer wildfire situation is ongoing. There were no new fires reported as of late on the afternoon of September 2, 2021.

There are currently 73 active fires reported. Three are out of control. One is being held, and 58 fires are being observed.

Two fires were reported out today.

Northwest Region

The wildland fire hazard is mainly moderate across the northwest region with pockets of high hazard in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon Districts.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.