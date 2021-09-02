ATIKOKAN – OPP report that on September 1, 2021 at approximately 12:01 pm, officers from the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a possible impaired driver within the Municipality of Atikokan Ontario.

Officers located the motor vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking the driver, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. A demand for a field sobriety test occurred which the male performed poorly. He was placed under arrest & returned to the detachment for further tests with a Drug Recognition Expert.

As a result of the investigation Bradley STEELE, 36, of Atikokan was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs, contrary to Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

His motor vehicle was impounded for seven days and received a 90 days Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension. He was released by way of Undertaking for a court date on October 27th, 2021 to answer to the charges.