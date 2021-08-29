Fort Frances – WEATHER – Locally heavy rainfall is possible today according to Environment Canada.

Heavy rainfall with amounts generally reaching 30 to 50 mm is expected. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Ignace – English River

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

The area of rain and embedded thunderstorms is forecast to move across parts of northwestern Ontario beginning early this morning and continuing through this afternoon. Plenty of moisture in the atmosphere will ensure that the rain will be heavy at times.