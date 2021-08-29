Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Locally heavy rainfall expected today through this evening.
Heavy rainfall with amounts generally reaching 50 mm. Isolated amounts near 70 mm are possible. An area of rain and embedded thunderstorms is forecast to move through parts of Northern Ontario today through this evening.
Rainfall warning in effect for:
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
- Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa
- Fort Hope – Lansdowne House – Ogoki
- Webequie