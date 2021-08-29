Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are a number of weather alerts and warnings in effect for the region for Sunday.

Rain, wind and damp conditions are expected.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

Rain showers will be ending this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning.

Wind Alert in Effect

Winds will becoming south blowing at 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then west blowing at 40 gusting to 70 near noon. High for Sunday will be 22 with the Humidex at 27. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Winds will shift, blowing from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

Rain showers will be ending near noon followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of more rain showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for Sunday will be 20. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low overnight of 12.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

It is 10 to start the morning in Sandy Lake. Cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches overnight. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Rain showers will be ending this afternoon followed by cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High for Sunday of 19. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see more clouds. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.