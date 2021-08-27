Thunder Bay – LIVING – There’s another big winner in the Northwest, thanks to August’s Thunder Bay 50/50.

The Grand Prize winner of this month’s $463,630 jackpot is Cathy Tymchyshyn from Thunder Bay.

When reached at her workplace, Cathy was taken aback. “The rest of the staff is all here cheering me on!” she exclaimed.

Cathy was too shocked to think of what she’d do with her winnings. “I have no idea. It’s the biggest thing I’ve won, for sure.” she said, “It’s wonderful!”

“I never get tired of making these calls!” said Glenn Craig, President & CEO of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, “People have been coming up to me and asking when I was going to call them with good news.”

Another piece of good news is that every ticket in the Thunder Bay 50/50 funds the most important medical equipment needs at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

“The Thunder Bay 50/50 has been more successful that we ever could have imagined,” continued Craig, “We have some fantastic equipment announcements coming up, completely funded from support of the 50/50. We’re excited to share more as soon as we can.”

September’s Raffle is Live

September’s Thunder Bay 50/50 is now open, with the largest Early Bird yet: $5,000 to be drawn on Friday, September 3rd.

There will also be three additional $2,000 Early Bird draws. Plus, back by popular demand is the $75 ticket package.

Tickets are available online only at thunderbay5050.ca:

$10 for 5 numbers

$20 for 30 numbers

$50 for 150 numbers

$75 for 300 numbers (Best Value)

Questions about the draw can be sent to info@thunderbay5050.ca. Ticket purchasers must be present in Ontario to purchase. Lottery licence RAF1199631.