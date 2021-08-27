Thunder Bay – The Legion’s Dominion President Bruce Julian issued a public statement today regarding help for Veterans during the current crisis in Afghanistan.

“The Royal Canadian Legion stands ready to support our Veterans impacted by the ongoing tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan. We know there is great distress right now and we are here to help. Please reach out to our Branch or Command Service Officers if you need assistance. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you, your families, comrades, and Afghan friends.”

Any Veteran needing assistance can contact a Legion Service officer in their region.