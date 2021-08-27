Thunder Bay – NEWS – The mental health issues facing Wunnumin Lake First Nation are on the desk of Ontario’s Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Micheal Tibollo.

A spokesman for the Minister tells NNL, “The Ministry of Health will continue to work with Wunnumin Lake First Nation and Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) to support the community. Conversations with NAN are underway regarding additional provincial assistance, including convening a cross-governmental response, where ministry partners, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Shibogama First Nations Council and other partners can come together to work with the community to support immediate and longer-term needs”.

“Our government recognizes that culturally appropriate mental health and addictions services are essential for supporting First Nations peoples, and our government remains committed to working collaboratively with Indigenous partners and communities to co-develop programs that will improve access to safe and effective mental health and addiction services.

“Through Roadmap to Wellness, our comprehensive mental health and addictions plan, we continue to support Indigenous-led initiatives that are community driven and use a holistic approach to address critical areas of need. Last year, we announced an ongoing annual investment of over $12.8 million to immediately expand and enhance culturally appropriate mental health and addictions services for Indigenous peoples, families and communities. Details around additional investments in culturally appropriate mental health and addictions programming for Indigenous peoples and communities across the province will be shared in the coming weeks.

“The Ministry of Health has previously worked with Wunnumin Lake First Nation to approve new base funding for mental health programming, including expansions to their existing Suboxone treatment and After Care program.”