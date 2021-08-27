Mississauga, Ontario – ELECTION 2021 – “Early on in the pandemic, our government got to work to make sure every Canadian had access to a vaccine. Thanks to this, and the hard work of Canadians, we’re among the top countries in the world for COVID-19 vaccinations,” says Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada. “But we can’t stop there. We need to get the job done on vaccines, and ensure all eligible Canadians get their two doses, so we all can be protected from the virus and go back to normal. This has to be our top priority.”

“Vaccines are the best way for Canadians to beat this virus, grow the economy, and keep everyone, including our kids, safe and healthy,” said Mr. Trudeau. “That’s why we’re ensuring anyone travelling on a plane or a train must be vaccinated – but Erin O’Toole won’t listen to the experts on this issue. He can’t even convince his own candidates to get vaccinated. We need leadership to get us through this crisis and get the job done on vaccines. The Liberals are the only ones who can deliver that.

The Liberal leader was questioned during the event by a reporter asking if the venue and the number of people in the Mississauga venue were either in violation of Ontario’s COVID-19 rules, or against the spirit of the rules.

Prime Minister Trudeau’s answer is starting to trend on Twitter.

While talking about how everyone should follow public health guidelines, Liberal Leader @JustinTrudeau packed people into an indoor event against Ontario public health guidelines. When asked about it, he didn’t come close to answering. #cdnpoli #elxn44 pic.twitter.com/XXvWJ2VXeQ — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) August 27, 2021

The Liberal leader says a re-elected Liberal government will:

Introduce a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Fund that will be available to support provinces and territories who implement a requirement for proof-of-vaccine credentials in their jurisdiction for non-essential businesses and public spaces;

Continue to procure enough vaccines to ensure all Canadians have access to free COVID-19 booster shots and second-generation vaccines as needed, across all provinces and territories; and

Invest to study the long-term health impacts of COVID-19, including the effects of “long-COVID” on groups including vulnerable populations and children.

This plan will build on the Liberals leadership throughout the pandemic to keep Canadians safe and healthy, including: