Thunder Bay – Election 2021 – New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh will be in Thunder Bay today. The NDP leader was in Kenora on Thursday.

This is the first trip by one of the major party leaders into the region during this election. New Democrats have their eyes set on gaining seats.

Jagmeet Singh will start the day with an announcement on healthcare. He will then be meeting with Indigenous leaders.

Sources tell NetNewsLedger that the NDP leader has a soft spot and a sweet tooth and will be making a stop at The Persian Man as well, before heading to a campaign kick-off for Thunder Bay Rainy River candidate Yuk-Sem Won at the candidate’s campaign office at 260 Syndicate.

Today Justin Trudeau, the Liberal leader will start the day in Mississauga. Erin O’Toole, the Conservative leader will be in Corner Brook and Sydney. Green Party leader Annamie Paul will be in Toronto.

Nationally, the latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Conservatives at 33.6 per cent, the Liberals at 33.4 per cent, the NDP at 19.9 per cent, the Greens at 4.6 per cent, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) at 3.1 per cent. The BQ was at 22.8% in Quebec. [Also of note, exclusive of the decided respondents, from the total sample, 11.1% of Canadians were unsure in their vote.]