Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Wet weather is predicted across the region over the weekend. It should help get the wildfire situation under control.

There remains an Air Quality Alert in effect for

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke plumes from forest fires over southwestern portions of Quetico are resulting in locally poor air quality. Smoke will continue to intermittently impact the area, especially in locations close to the fires.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 15 this morning headed to a high of 18 under mainly cloudy skies for Friday. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon.

Showers are forecast to begin starting early this afternoon. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

Tonight will see more rain showers. Winds will be from the east at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 14 in Fort Frances to start off Friday. Skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Rain will be beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Local smoke will impact air quality. Winds will be blowing from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day will be 18. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see showers ending overnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local smoke will continue. Winds will be from the east at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Winds will becoming southeast 20 after midnight. Low overnight of 14.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 11 this morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies are mainly sunny. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day will be 18. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies. There will be increasing cloudiness near midnight. Winds will be from the southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods

It is 14 to start your Friday in Kenora. Skies will becoming cloudy this morning. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. Winds will increase, becoming east 20 gusting to 40 later this morning. High of 18 for Friday. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h before becoming light near midnight. Low overnight of 14.