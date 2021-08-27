ATTAWAPISKAT – NEWS – The head councillor on Attawapiskat Council has resigned.

Jack Linklater Jr. who was elected two years ago made the following statement to the community:

Two years ago, you chose and voted for me to be your councillor and with your votes gotten me to be your head councilor. I accepted this role with full knowledge of the expectations of this position and with the belief that I could make an impact in this role and help my community to become a better place.

These two years, I had my ears and eyes open.

It is with a heavy heart that I must address all of you regarding my current status as head councilor of Attawapiskat and let you know that after much consideration, consult with my friends, family members and members of council, I wish to announce my resignation from council.

I can no longer continue to be a part of council, when I believe that it is run contrary to my own beliefs and hopes for our community. Despite my best efforts and intentions, things do not seem to change or they change at a pace that is too slow and insignificant to make the kind of impact and bring the positive changes that our community needs.

I have a big vision for Attawapiskat and many hopes for it to become a community that is equitable for all as well as equal ,a place we can be proud of, feel safe in and know that our concerns, beliefs and desires are listened to and represented by our leadership. I do not take the role of leadership lightly and I have come to this decision with great difficulty, however I know that I cannot be an effective leader if I sacrifice my own beliefs and integrity in fulfilling this role.

I will never stop working for my people and I, as you know live my message volunteering for our fire department, helping our elders and our youth and connecting with the land in traditional ways that honor and keep alive our cultural history and legacy. I will continue to work tirelessly for Attawapiskat and for me this is just the beginning of my time with council and it is my hope that you understand the nature of my decision and consider me in future elections. My position, values, hopes and beliefs have not changed and if anything they are strengthened and embolden by my decision.

It has been an honor to represent you on council and I thank you for listening. I will of course be open to speaking with all of you together or individually so that we can all grow together in compassion and understanding

I’ll announce my resignation in the public meeting also and explain more of my resignation.

Meegwetch,

Jack Linklater Jr.