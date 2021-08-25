Thunder Bay – SPORTS – It will be a year later than originally planned, so the excitement levels will be even higher for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The 2022 Scotties, which will decide the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship, is set for Jan. 28-Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens, and it’s time to starting thinking about how you can contribute as a volunteer to what promises to be a truly memorable event, for curling and for the City of Thunder Bay.

A variety of volunteer roles are available for set-up and takedown, working in the stands during games and behind the scenes at various checkpoints. Volunteers are also needed for a variety of media roles and assisting in keeping lounges stocked with refreshments and food.

The HeartStop Lounge, located at the Fort William Curling Club, will also be in full swing during the event. The party zone will be electrifying with live music and more. Volunteers make it all possible by bartending, bussing, assisting patrons with the cashless banking system and enjoying the camaraderie of the HeartStop Lounge.

All volunteers pay a $100 rewards fee, which includes:

• Official volunteer uniform and e-handbook

• Limited edition volunteer pin

• Access to the venue when not on shift (space permitting)

• Access to the HeartStop Lounge with live entertainment

• Invitation to the volunteer appreciation party.

To become a volunteer, visit: volunteer.curling.ca/2022scotties