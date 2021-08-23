Thunder Bay – Long-time Superior Morning radio host Lisa Laco passed away last week.

A long-time voice for our region, NetNewsLedger reached out to people who were impacted by Lisa’s love of our region and the people for their thoughts and comments.

“Lisa Laco was an Icon.. a friend, and inspiration… an ally… she was the one of the first people to give my music voice,” shares Shy-Anne Bartlet. “She loved her community, she loved this area, and her spirit was true to North Western Ontario. She is physically gone, but her voice, message, spirit, heart, and love will remain. Heaven gained a special angel… we lost an amazing human, but we had an incredible spirit who greeted us every morning, gave us light for the day, filled us with laughter and thought, and just started our days off in such a good way. She was true to herself, but held so much honour to the community she lived with”.

“My office and I are grieving the loss of our dear friend and colleague Lisa Laco, the beloved morning voice of CBC Thunder Bay for over 20 years. Such a warm, wise, and honest broadcaster will not be forgotten. You loved the people, cultures, and places we hold dear, Lisa, and Northern Ontario will always love you back. Proud to call you my friend,” states Michael Gravelle, MPP Thunder Bay – Superior North.

Thunder Bay-Superior North Liberal MP Patty Hajdu states, “”I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Laco. She was a true pillar of the North, everybody knew her voice. Her interviews were full of compassion, and she always looked for the human side of every story. We will miss her very much.”

Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski states, “I was sad to learn of the passing of Lisa Laco. Lisa was a beloved member of our community and an exceptional journalist.

“For many years, she was a presence in our morning rides to work, interviewing and asking guests on her show questions we all sought answers to. She’ll be greatly missed. Sol, my team and I send our deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, her Redwood Park Church family, and all mourning her demise. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.”

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro shares, ” Like many of us, I became familiar with Lisa though her radio work. But about 20 years ago, both of us had young sons in karate classes on a Saturday morning at the Kinsmen building on James St.

“We would on occasion spend the one hour of the class talking about a variety of things. It was here that I came to know Lisa best. Her enthusiasm, smile and optimism were a constant. She was easy to like and be around.

“But perhaps what I remember best, and liked most about Lisa was her passion and love for Thunder Bay, our region and the people in it. She knew how lucky we are to live here and what a great City and region this is.

“My deepest condolences to her family, friends co-workers and thousands of listeners. She will be missed.”

NAN Executive Council share, “We send our deepest condolences to Lisa’s family, friends, and all of her colleagues at CBC Thunder Bay as our dear friend has journeyed to the Spirit World.

Lisa was a compassionate and powerful voice for the people and issues affecting NAN First Nations and communities across Northern Ontario. She never shied from exposing injustices suffered by Indigenous Peoples and went above and beyond to ensure that our voices were heard.

An accomplished journalist, she approached her interviews with skill and integrity, but also compassion and warmth. We will greatly miss those early-hour conversations in her CBC studio as the sun was rising, and the sound of her voice through our radios at the beginning of every bright new day.

Meegwetch, Lisa, for making our mornings superior.”

Taylorpedia… “My heart is heavy, you were such an inspiration and friend. I always enjoyed our chats and bringing mental health awareness. My heart is with your family. Thank you for always being in my corner, you can now rest easy.”