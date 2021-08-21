This is the second championship for the Pit Spitters in three years

Rochester, Minn. – The Traverse City Pit Spitters defeated the St. Cloud Rox 9-3 to win the 2021 Summer Collegiate World Series. This is the second championship for the Pit Spitters who also won it all in 2019.

Jack Steil (University of Nebraska) got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning when his double brought Bobby Goodloe (Texas Christian University) home to score for the Rox.

Zeb Roos (Wofford College) singled to bring Evan Maday (Hope College) home to tie the game in the top of the fourth. The Pit Spitters then took the lead when Trey Yunger (Wofford College) stole home.

The Pit Spitters extended their lead when Mario Camilletti (Central Michigan University) scored in the top of the fifth on a single by Chris Monroe. Tito Flores (University of Michigan) scored later in the inning when Yunger singled.

In the sixth inning, Camilletti and Flores scored on an infield single by Maday.

The Rox cut the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh as Peter Abinanti (University of San Diego) scored when Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene University) hit a single into shallow right field. Brice Matthews then came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Ricketts (University of San Diego).

In the top of the eighth, the Pit Spitters expanded the lead to 8-3 after Camilletti hit a two-run-homer that brought Adam Proctor (Michigan State University) home. Chris Monroe (University of Illinois at Springfield) expanded the lead to 9-3 when his double brought Maday in.

The Pit Spitters scored nine runs on 13 hits and received help from two Rox errors. St. Cloud scored three runs on five hits. Every batter who appeared in the game reached base. In total, nine pitchers took the mound — three for Traverse City and six for St. Cloud.

Mario Camilletti was named the Player of the Night while Pit Spitters starting pitcher Cam Schuelke was named Pitcher of the Night. Camilletti was 2 for 2 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI. Schuelke went 6.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while striking out two to get the win.