RED LAKE – WEATHER – At 4:28 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

5:28 PM EDT Friday 20 August 2021

Tornado warning in effect for:

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 14 kilometres east of Sydney Lake, moving northeast at 50 km/h.

Hazard: Tornado and 100 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include:

Longlegged Lake.