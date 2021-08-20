Dryden – At 4:32 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Jones to 15 kilometres south of Fort Frances, moving northeast at 40 km/h.

Hazard: 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

Fort Frances, Eagle-Dogtooth Provincial Park, Winnange Lake Provincial Park, Blue Lake Provincial Park, Sandpoint Island Provincial Park, Hawk Lake, Willard Lake, Shrub Lake, Daniels Lake, Dryberry Lake, Caviar Lake, Big Canon Lake, Point Lake, Eliza Lake, Winnange Lake, Shingwak Lake, Canyon Lake, Segise Lake, Little Mekenak Lake and Denmark Lake.