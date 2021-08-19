IGNACE – POLITICS – Highlights from the Township of Ignace Council Meeting – 16 August 2021.

Garden Gnomes, Elizabeth Russell made a presentation to Council on recommendations for the future. I never realized how much planning went into beautifying Ignace, but if you have a chance to go in and read Mrs. Russell’s report, you will see what and how much work these garden gnomes do. I was also pleasantly surprised that there is an anonymous garden gnome that tends to one of the flower planters in town who Mrs. Russell thanked in her presentation. So stay tuned for the next Ignace Bulletin as we will be letting you know everything the Garden Gnomes do in our community, and you will get to see a picture of who they are except, of course, our mystery gnome.

Mayor Lucas’ Report



Mayor Lucas spoke of the paving of the Plaza parking lot, the Senior’s Walking and Urban Art Trail, the making of certain intersections for foot traffic. The Mayor thanked all of the summer students for their hard work and all of the Public Works crew and the Garden Gnome volunteers and spoke of the new faces on the Fire Hydrants.

Jeff Lederers’ Report – Planning, Development and Engagement Services

Property transactions have been busy – reviewing and preparing 22 property compliance certificates. In addition, summer has seen 10 building reviews/permits with the Township of Ignace.

Senior Centre Complex -The Township is still working closely with the KDSB, MBCHCH and the Silver Tops in developing a 20-unit facility. Stay tuned.

Plaza redevelopment – The $300,000 grant/near-term investment for this redevelopment has begun and is almost completed. The paving is almost done, and line painting will commence shortly.

Senior Walk/Urban Art Trail – The $320,000 grant/near-term investment received will complete the work for Stage 1 of this project. The paving will begin this week along Agimak Creek.

Doggie Park – Concepts have been presented to the committee for a Doggie Park near the soccer field and Lily Pad Lake. Grant funding is being explored.

High-Speed Internet Grant – The Township hopes to have a decision about the funding they have applied for in the early fall – fingers crossed.

Infrastructure Grant – The Ministry is still reviewing applications for the funding that will hopefully upgrade our landfill facility, and we hope to hear in early fall.

Clerk, Lynda Colby’s Report – Corporate Service Department

The Crossroads building had some preventative maintenance work completed with the replacement of shingles and eaves trough.

The By-Law enforcement officer will track and monitor dog tags, so if you need to get tags, come to the Township office.

Committee Meetings – Upcoming

Senior Housing steering Committee – August 23rd, 2021

Ignace Cemetery Committee – August 25, 2021

Economic Development Advisory Committee – August 26, 2021

Ignace Community Nuclear Liaison Committee (ICNLC) – September 8, 2021

Ralph Cox Report – Infrastructure and Recreations Services Manager

Waste Management – Dutchaks from Thunder Bay were on site, and the scrap metal was crushed and removed. The bulldozer and the old loader have been repaired and returned to the landfill.

The team has been busy with water meter installs, placing planters around town, ponds tended to, and applying calcium chloride to our gravel roads.

Public works staff and summer students have commenced a major brushing exercise at the Aero Drome (Ignace Airport).

The take-home day camps had a significant increase in registrations for the 2021 year. There were 50 youth ages 4 to 13 participating in weekly activities.

The Bike Rodeo is to take place on August 18, 2021, at the Arena Parking Lot.

Check out the Council package on the Township Home Page to find more recreation updates.

Several By-Laws were updated. Check the Council package to find the updated list.

Council went into closed session and, upon return, advised the following:

Offers on properties had been accepted. These have been updated on the surplus/available properties on the website.

Councillor Chantelle Tucker will be on a three-month leave of absence.

Public Works Manager Ralph Cox put in his resignation and his last day of work is August 18, 2021.

The dog pound at the public works yard will be updated with a proper enclosure.

Lily Pad Lake Road will be paved by Thunder Contracting. In addition, there will be a new sidewalk and parking adjacent to the Lily Pad Pond.