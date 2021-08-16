WINNIPEG – HOMICIDE – Violence continues as the homicide rate in Winnipeg continues sadly upward.

Winnipeg Police report that on August 16, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am CDT, Central District General Patrol officers, with the assistance of the Tactical Support Team, responded to the report of a female who had been shot in the 500 block of Young Street.

Police located a 45-year-old female lying outside with a severe gunshot wound.

Officers administered emergency first-aid, and the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

This investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).