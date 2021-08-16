KENORA – COVID-19 – The NWHU reports, there are 4 active cases of COVID-19 in our region.

Since the last update, NWHU have report of one new positive COVID-19 test result in the District of Rainy River, however, based on investigation, the case is now considered resolved.

One active case from the Kenora region and one active case from the District of Rainy River region are currently isolating outside the NWHU catchment area.

NWHU recommends that everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, assume COVID-19 is in their community and practise preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is a challenge, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face. Anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with a positive case, should self-isolate and get tested. For information about getting tested, please visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at an assessment centre.