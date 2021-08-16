Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have three Toronto men suspected of being involved in the trafficking of cocaine Sunday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the area of River and Front Streets just after 9:30 am on Sunday, August 15 when they observed three people sleeping inside a motor vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers approached the vehicle to check on the wellbeing of the occupants. The driver showed multiple signs of impairment.

Further investigation revealed the three occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine, a quantity of cannabis, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

All three were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Daniyal Ishmaile BAKHARIA, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Cannabis Act: Possession for the Purpose of Selling

Dustin Jaydin SAWLER, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Cannabis Act: Possession for the Purpose of Selling

Steven TENNANT, 23, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Cannabis Act: Possession for the Purpose of Selling

All three appeared in bail court on Monday, August 16 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.