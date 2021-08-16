IGNACE – The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has donated funding towards three projects in Ignace, and the first two have already begun.

A public investment workplan was developed by the township based on the recommendations and findings from the Township of Ignace’s Official Plan (2020), Business Gap Analysis (2018), Community Capacity Study (2021), Ignace Strategic Plan (2019) and Municipal Modernization Project (2021).

Ignace’s vision of public investment entails all aspects of our community, from senior housing and beautifications to recreation and arts/culture. In addition, these developments act as investment anchors to help encourage and support further private sector investment.

“We welcome and are excited by the new developments in our community. The generous investment by NWMO has made these projects possible. These projects are important to the progress of Ignace, and we look forward to their completion. As always, we continue to focus on furthering community and business developments,” says Mayor Penny Lucas.

The Township of Ignace is pleased to announce the Ignace Shopping Plaza Redevelopment. We are focusing on the visual image of the Highway 17 corridor and Ignace Shopping Plaza. The main work undertaken includes redesigning and repaving the plaza, repointing of the curbing, and replacing trees, benches, and planters.

“We believe in being good neighbours and investing in the communities where we work and live,” said Lise Morton, NWMO Vice-President Site Selection. “Today’s announcement from the Township of Ignace illustrates how community-driven programs can build long lasting and positive impacts. The NWMO will continue to work in partnership to foster community improvements as we move towards selecting a site.”

The second focus is a Senior’s Walk/Urban Art Trail, which will encompass site planning, surveying and construction of the walking path, development and refinement of the pathway, including project management, Township construction costs, pathway lighting, illuminated signage, landscape ornamentation and planters, benches, and art installations.

The projects have been identified by the community as priorities. The first two investments are well underway. The third project will be the Silver Tops Senior Centre and Senior’s Housing Complex. This building is the largest project and will allow our senior population to engage and age in their home community.

The funding is part of the Near-term Investments Program, which is a $4-million investment over three years for siting area communities and offers the capacity for large-scale infrastructure projects.