WINNIPEG – WILDFIRE UPDATE – Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations have been without hydro power for weeks. Manitoba Hydro it could take as long as two to three months for crews to get the two Northern Manitoba communities hooked up the the grid.

Fires have damaged several kilometres of power lines that connect the two communities depend on.

Manitoba Hydro says repairs are a top priority.

Teams are travelling through the damaged area to inspect the fire damage by helicopter.

There are fifty poles damaged, and over thirty cross arms that are also damaged.

Developing…