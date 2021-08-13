Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings. It is perhaps the calm before the storm. Starting on Saturday the temperature is going to start climbing back up into the 30s.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 13 headed to 21 in Thunder Bay. Skies will be mainly cloudy this morning, but should be clearing near noon. Winds will from the northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of 11. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 11 this morning in Sioux Lookout, the high today will be only 18. Skies are mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies which will becoming clear this evening. Winds will be from the northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the next five days.

Sachigo Lake Weather Update

It is 8 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Skies are cloudy. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for the day will be 16.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight is 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

For Friday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h. High for the day will be 19 with a UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.