Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The weather warnings for Thunderstorms have all expired. There is a fog advisory in effect for the Nipigon region, where fog is making travel along Highway 17 difficult this morning.

There are air quality alerts in effect for Red Lake, Ear Falls, and Pikangikum.

Thunder Bay Outlook

It is 16 on the way to 26 today in Thunder Bay. The Humidex will make it feel like 29. Skies will be clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers ending near noon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 16 in Sioux Lookout to start the morning. Showers will be ending this morning then cloudy skies will prevail. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High for the day of 22. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 then diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is raining in Sachigo Lake this morning. The temperature is 17 to start the day which will be the forecast high as well. Skies are cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Wind will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight of 9.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is 15 to start the morning in Kenora and region. Showers are forecast to be ending this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 60. High for Wednesday will be 23. Humidex will make it feel like 26. The UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind west at 20 km/h. Low overnight of 13.