Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Much of Western and Northern Ontario is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail up to 4 cm in diameter and locally heavy rainfall.

2:10 PM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

An isolated tornado is also possible according to Environment Canada.