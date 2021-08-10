Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Much of Western and Northern Ontario is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.
These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail up to 4 cm in diameter and locally heavy rainfall.
2:10 PM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:
- Cloud Bay – Dorion
- Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake
- Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika
- Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake
An isolated tornado is also possible according to Environment Canada.