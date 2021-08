Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch this afternoon. Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 110 km/h, large hail up to 4 cm in diameter and locally heavy rainfall.

2:09 PM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

An isolated tornado is also possible.