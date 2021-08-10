KASABONIKA – WEATHER – At 4:24 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

This severe thunderstorm is located 34 kilometres north of Wunnummin Lake, moving northeast at 65 km/h.

5:24 PM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and Toonie size hail.

Locations impacted include: Kasabonika and Kasabonika Lake.