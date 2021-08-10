UPSALA – WEATHER – At 5:18 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, nickel to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Athelstane Lake to 15 kilometres south of Garden Lake, moving east at 70 km/h.

5:18 PM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Upsala – Raith

Hazard: Toonie size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts.

Locations impacted include: Muskeg Lake and Taman Lake.