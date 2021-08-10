Fort Frances – WEATHER – At 5:24 a.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 12 kilometres north of Stanjikoming Bay to 25 kilometres southeast of Big Fork, moving east at 80 km/h.

6:24 AM EDT Tuesday 10 August 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Hazards: 90 km/h wind gusts, nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Locations impacted include: Sandpoint Island Provincial Park and Windy Point.