Thunder Bay – WEATHER – A night of weather. There were Thunderstorm Warnings issued for the far west of the region overnight. This morning there are warnings in effect for Fort Frances and Emo and area.

In Thunder Bay this morning there is fog.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 18 this morning with fog and cloudy skies. The forecast is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches should be dissipating this morning.

Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High for Tuesday will be 25 with the Humidex at 33. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sioux Lookout Weather

It is 18 this morning on the way to a daytime high of 26 in Sioux Lookout. Rain showers will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers is forecast. There is a risk of a thunderstorm today.

Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning then increasing through the later part of the morning to southwest 40 gusting to 70 this morning. The Humidex will make the temperature feel more like 31. The UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and overnight. There is a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this evening. Winds will become southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low overnight of 16.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It is 16 to start your morning in Sachigo Lake. Skies will becoming cloudy this morning with showers changing to a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There is also a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High for the day will be 20 with the Humidex at 26.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 70 percent chance of showers. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 15.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Region

Kenora is under a Thunderstorm Watch this morning. Rain showers will be ending later this morning followed by mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will be from the west at 40 km/h gusting to 60. Today’s high will be 24 with the Humidex at 28. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see continued cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low overnight of 14.