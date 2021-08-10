Thunder Bay – NEWS – Patty Hajdu, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay – Superior North and Minister of Health, on behalf of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, has announced a major rehabilitation of the Thunder Bay (Current River) Small Craft Harbour.

This rehabilitation project includes the replacement of concrete decks at each jetty, the installation of new safety bollards, fenders, and ladders; replacement of light standards and electrical feeds; installation of new water service to jetties one, two and three; the replacement of the launch ramp; and re-grading of the parking lot.

Minister Hajdu says, “This $800,000 investment in rehabilitating the Current River Small Craft Harbour means safer infrastructure for local fish harvesters and small craft. Our harbours support tourism, fishing, shipping, construction, and recreation. Our government continues to support Thunder Bay and our industry with modern and well-maintained infrastructure investments.”

Up to $800,000 dollars will be invested in this project.

City officials and fishing community members are being consulted to ensure this harbour revitalization meets their needs.