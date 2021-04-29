Thunder Bay – NEWS – During the dinner hour on Wednesday, at approximately 6:00pm Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire in a detached garage at the rear of an Arundel Street home.

Fire crew quickly arrived from the nearby station to aggressively attack the small developing fire inside the sealed up garage.

The other fire apparatus secured water supply for the initial pumper as well as more attack lines for fire suppression and exposures.

A second alarm was initiated with two more pumpers responding to this location staging nearby to protect the fire ground from oncoming traffic while providing safety to the fire crews.

The owner of the garage had recently lit his woodstove.

Objects close to the stove were ignited causing the fire.

TBFR reminds us to maintain proper clearances around wood burning appliances to prevent these accidents.