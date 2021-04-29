Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As we near the end of April, heading into May temperatures are going to warm up.



There is one weather warning in effect in the region.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Peawanuck

Significant snowfall will continue today.

Snow, heavy at times this morning. An additional 5 to 10 centimetres is expected. The snow is expected to end this afternoon.

Thunder Bay Weather

It is -1 in Thunder Bay to start the morning. We are calling for mix of sun and cloud for Thursday. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High for Thursday will be 12. Wind chill -4 this morning. The UV will be index 6 or high.

Tonight we forecast clearing skies by late this evening. Winds will be northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low zero.

Sioux Lookout Weather

For Sioux Lookout we are calling for a few showers ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High for Thursday will be 8. The UV index of 5 or moderate.

Tonight we are calling for partly cloudy. Skies will becoming clear near midnight. Winds up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -4. Wind chill -7 overnight.

Webequie Weather

Periods of snow will be ending in Webequie this afternoon followed by a mix of sun and cloud. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High for Thursday of +3. Wind chill -9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8. Wind chill -16 overnight.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather

It is right at the freezing mark in Kenora this morning to start your Thursday. Skies will be clearing this morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. High of +8 for the day. The wind chill is at -7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies with an overnight low of -3.