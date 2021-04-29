Thunder Bay – NEWS – At approximately 4:40 am the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to a structural fire in the 200 block of Amelia Street East after several reports of visible flames.

Platoon Chief Darrin Sheehan reports that, “An initial response of 4 pumper trucks arrived within minutes to find the exterior of the single family dwelling to have fire on the west side of house as well as within the roof area. A quick attack from the first arriving pumper extinguished the exterior fire along the west wall while the other units raised numerous ladders to tackle the attic and roof fire”.

A second alarm was initiated with 2 more pumpers responding to provide fire ground support and more manpower to extinguish this fire. The interior of the structure was searched to confirm nobody or no pets were inside the building.

The lone occupant was woken by the neighbor pounding on his door before fire crews arrived as well as his working smoke alarms in the home.

Numerous 45mm hand lines were utilized on both the east and west side of the structure to supply the needed water to extinguish this blaze. The fire crews had a difficult time getting to the hot spots in the tight attic space but managed to gain access through both gable ends along with access holes breached in the roof area.

This fire was deemed accidental as the owner had a previous charcoal barbeque used that evening to cook but not fully extinguished after its use.

TBFR reminds those who use their barbeques to move them well away from any structures and to monitor that they are fully put out before leaving the area.