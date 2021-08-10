NEW YORK – POLITICS – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned following allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations had toppled the Governor who was only a short time ago being nationally hailed for his leadership in New York’s COVID-19 crisis.

Cuomo was a third-term Democratic governor and in recent days was facing impeachement in the New York State Assembly.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has released a detailed report that included the claims by 11 women of sexual harassment.

Cuomo denied behaving inappropriately with any of the women who have accused him of sexual harassment.