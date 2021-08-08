Nazmul Khan – a name of trust, a hope, a friend, a teacher and many more for Bangladeshi Migrants in Singapore and all over the world.

Nazmul Khan, by profession he is a Regional Service Director, working in Cyber Security and Cyber defence field in a Multinational Company based in Singapore. For last 15yrs Nazmul living in Singapore, he noticed 86% of Bangladeshi are migrants here in Singapore, who need support to empower themselves.

Nazmul started Volunteer work to understand local communities and get to know more. While he discover many of Singaporean and foreigner don’t know much about Bangladesh. He started to make friends and share about Bangladesh history, culture, tourism, values and inspire many other Bangladeshi Stranger to make friend with local.

Nazmul noticed many of migrant brothers have been doing same job over and over again where most of them don’t get privilege to continue study and upgrade their skills in Singapore, due to cost & time. Nazmul started counselling with them on different groups but realized he can’t do alone. He discussed with his few volunteer friends to join and form a team of volunteer movement group “The 24asia” in 2018.

Nazmul helps many migrants group to arrange concert, cultural show, counselling and support them on mental health. He also joined with Kari Tamura, Co-founder of SamaSama to help to drive ground level initiatives for our migrant brothers. Day by Day Nazmul getting popular and a trusted adviser among Singapore Migrant communities.

Nazmul Khan had worked as Volunteer in many organization & agencies including Ministry of Manpower (MOM), IMDA, Active SG, Red Cross, National Kidney Foundation, SamaSam, SBS & BDCham.

He also closely worked Welcome In My Backyard (WIMBY), HealthServ, Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition (CMSC), MediaCorp, FFFA, MCI and MSA.

He reach to all of his friends who are working in 22 different countries to join his 24asia volunteers and get them connected on his virtual platform to create more positive impact.

He started Zoom session with his all migrant friends and continue to assist them mental health, soft skill and technical skill. Soon his volunteer team become 100 members, He started conducting MS Office, Graphics Design, Video Editing, Public Speaking, Article Writing, Personal Branding & Professional CV writing. Soon his student become instructor to teach others.

During the pandemic if started Live Show and getting popular all over the world. Currently his 24asia Page has 121k following and his show join 36 countries audience.

Nazmul believe we all has a role to play our communities and this is why they will remember our work when we will no longer exist in this world. He think we should not blame others rather we want to have better change, we need to start react now.

He always say “As a human we must add values to our work if not one day our job will be taken over by Robot”.

Nazmul live in Singapore with his wife and one daughter (7yrs).

We need more people like Nazmul in our society.

You can stay connected with Naz!

