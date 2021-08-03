RED LAKE – MINING – Pure Gold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:PGM, LSE:PUR) (“PureGold” or the “Company”), has announced that commercial production has been achieved at the PureGold Mine, effective August 1, 2021.

Following a successful commissioning period, the PureGold mine, milling facilities, and other critical systems are now all operating in line with or rapidly approaching design capacity of 800 tonnes of ore per day on a sustainable basis.

Darin Labrenz, President & CEO of PureGold, commented, “Commercial production is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of a very exciting growth phase for the Company. By combining stable gold production with the high-grade exploration potential that makes the PureGold Mine so unique, we are making significant progress toward our goal of unlocking the full potential of the PureGold Mine and becoming Canada’s next iconic gold producer.”

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure

Ken Donner, P. Eng., Vice President, Operations is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approve of the written disclosure of same.

