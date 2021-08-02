THUNDER BAY – For Civic Holiday Weekend 2021 – There are a number of businesses that are taking the time off for the weekend. However there are also many businesses which are open today.

J. B. Evans Fashion and Footwear in Westfort advises, “We will be closed this Saturday, August 1st to Monday, August 2nd so that our staff can enjoy the sunshine. We will re-open Tuesday, August 4th from 10-5.”

Lori Paras and the vendors at The Hub Bazaar and The Red Bicycle in the Fort William BIA are closed today but look forward to serving you on Tuesday.

Kasper Transportation is open for the weekend. If you are travelling or want to book travel, their Memorial Avenue office is open from 7:30 am to 6 pm.

Please note that all Thunder Bay District Health Unit offices and call centres will be closed on August 2 for the Civic Holiday!

If your business is having Civic Holiday Hours let us know, newsroom@netnewsledger.com and we will add your update.

For Monday, is not a holiday for everyone. Major grocery stores, Metro, Safeway, Walmart will all be open, as are Skaffs in Current River and George’s Market on River Street.

Home Depot is open from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

Intercity Mall will be open for business from 11-5 on Monday.

Bay Village Coffee is closed until Tuesday, and the Bean Fiend is also taking Monday to enjoy the weekend.

Thunder Bay Transit is operating on its regular schedule for Saturday but on Monday will be on the holiday schedule. Check Nextlift.ca for transit times.

For many in Thunder Bay, the long weekend usually means a trip to the United States. The Border isn’t open as usual, so this weekend, it gives you a chance to relax, perhaps try some of the local shops and businesses you have not checked out in far too long?

Joey’s Only on Arthur Street has perhaps one of the most amazing outdoor patios in the city. Check it out and enjoy some tasty fish and chips.

Maltese Grocery on Algoma is offering up amazing meat, amazing smiles, and service, for your weekend barbecue, stop by.