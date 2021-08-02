Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Civic Holiday Monday there are a number of Special Air Quality Alerts in effect.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue to spread east today, reaching Thunder Bay this morning and Wawa later this afternoon. Poor air quality is expected. Low visibilities can also be expected.

Special air quality statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kenora

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Sioux Lookout – Lac Seul

Fort Frances – Atikokan

Kakabeka Falls – English River

Superior West

Nipigon – Marathon

Pikangikum – Poplar Hill – MacDowell

Sandy Lake – Deer Lake

Pickle Lake – Cat Lake

Summer Beaver – Wunnummin Lake – Kingfisher Lake

Armstrong – Gull Bay

Thunder Bay Weather

It is 11 this morning to start your day. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. Widespread smoke late this morning and this afternoon are expected and will impact air quality. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of 28 with the Humidex at 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Widespread smoke is expected. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Sioux Lookout Weather Outlook

It is 15 this morning in Sioux Lookout. The skies will be clearing this morning. Widespread smoke has caused an Air Quality Alert. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High of 28 with the Humidex at 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Widespread smoke. Low overnight of 13.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

It is 17 to start Civic Holiday Monday in Sandy Lake. The weather is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm. Widespread smoke in the area will impact air quality. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h early this morning. High of 25 with the Humidex making it feel more like 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Widespread smoke becoming local smoke this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 9 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 14 this morning in Dryden. Skies will be clearing this morning. Widespread smoke will impact air quality. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High for Monday of 28 with the Humidex at 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight it will be clear early this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Widespread smoke. Low overnight of 15.