Thunder Bay Fire & Rescue, Thunder Bay Police Service officers and Superior North EMS responded to a 911 call regarding a male who had not returned to shore while swimming in the vicinity of Marina Park just before 6:00 pm on Monday July 26, 2021.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue launched a boat to search the water in the area where the male was last seen. The TBFR crew located the male a short time later. Despite the life saving efforts of Fire and EMS crews, the male was later pronounced deceased.

Members of the TBPS Major Crimes Unit are now involved in the investigation.

A post mortem is pending.

Developing…