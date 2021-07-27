Thunder Bay – WEATHER – If you look outside you can likely already see the smoke in the air.

Environment Canada says, “Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

“High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

“Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities can also be expected.”

Special air quality statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.