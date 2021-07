Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Luke Mark COVINO. Luke was last seen in the Dawson Street area on July 24, 2021.

Luke is described as:

• 50-year-old male

• 6’ tall – 160 lbs – thin build

• Light coloured skin

• Long black hair

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Luke Mark COVINO is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com