Going to a drive-in movie theatre is a great experience that lets you get out of your closed spaces and lets you interact with nature as you watch some of your favorite screenings. It can be a romantic experience or one you enjoy for some lone time under the stars. However, the outdoor experience may not be for all. For this reason, a backyard theater and movie nights can be better than being in a parking lot.

Building a movie theater in your backyard isn’t difficult at all. All it requires is a few electronic equipment installations, including an outdoor TV and a lovely seating lounge to get it set up.

Read the following top tips to set it up quickly to invite friends and watch movies as a family.

Choose Your TV

There is the option of setting up a projector and a screen for temporary movie theaters each night, but if you want your theatre to be set permanently and just press a few buttons every time, go for an outdoor screen. Just like at Furrion, you can get a flat-screen in any size and resolution with water and weatherproof abilities.

They are well made to stand almost any kind of weather outside and have clear screens enough to be seen in the daytime when the sun shines brightly. They have their own soundbars that offer good quality and easily heard.

Bring in the Content

Now comes time to provide the juice to your screen for which you invited all your friends or relatives over. There are endless options for this task. You can use any video streamer that works well connected to the outdoor TV. The best options are the Apple TV or a Blu-ray player that provides quality and work well with your Wi-Fi. Make sure that there is a good enough WIFI signal at the place of your movie screening to connect the video streamer at screening successfully.

Add Power Carefully

In order to successfully connect your crystal clear screen with your content-providing source and other electric components like festive lights or a fan, ensure to have a reliable power supply. However, if your TV screen has a dedicated switchboard and your video streaming source is wireless, they will create an ideal situation without any wire mess or danger. Nevertheless, if power is needed to connect other things, use the nest power outlet to attach a cord or invest in a new switch broad in the outdoor patio.

Setup the Lounge

The most important part is setting up space for spectators to enjoy the show freely and have a good time as well. This setting doesn’t have to be lavish and extraordinary for people to enjoy. A few additions like a lawn blanket, a few portable chairs will do just fine to create the ambiance. Other than these, you can add a few tableware and edible items like popcorn, nachos, etc.