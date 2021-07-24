Special Weather Statement: Thunderstorms – Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Weather Alert Ended
Weather Alert Ended

Atikokan – WEATHER – Update Alert ended at 08:50 am.

 

A Special Weather Statement was issued at 7:34 am this morning for the following areas: Quetico Provincial Park, Crooked Lake, Sturgeon Lake, Russell Lake, Chatterton Lake, Keats Lake, Shelley Lake, Bud Lake and Kawnipi Lake.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Thunderstorms are expected early this morning.

This line of thunderstorms is located from Basswood Lake to Cirrus Lake, moving east at 70 km/h.

Pea size hail and wind gusts approaching 70 km/h are possible.

