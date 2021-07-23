Kakabeka Falls – WEATHER – 9:06 PM EDT Friday 23 July 2021

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

At 9:06 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This severe thunderstorm is located 10 kilometres northeast of South Fowl Lake, moving southeast at 45 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include:

Pigeon River.