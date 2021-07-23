THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for:
THE City of Thunder Bay
Thunderstorm development remains possible this evening and these thunderstorms may become severe with large hail and damaging winds. There is also a risk of a tornado. The risk for severe thunderstorms will diminish with the passage of a cold front tonight.
Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and damaging hail.
Hazards:
Hail 3 to 5 cm in diameter.
Damaging wind gusts to 100 km/h. Isolated gusts to 120 km/h possible.
A tornado or two are possible.
When:
Continuing this evening.